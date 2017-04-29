Big news for Russell Wilson and Ciara’s family

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed a baby girl to the world Friday.

With a beautiful post to Instagram, the mother promised “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You.”

She was born at 7:03 p.m., and weighed 7 lbs 13 oz.

Wilson and Ciara got married in June 2016. They announced their pregnancy last year in October.

On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I'm excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give… 👶🏽🍼💃🏽☺️❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:50pm PDT

Ciara also has a child, Future Zahir, with hip-hop artist Future. She and Wilson have reportedly been co-parenting the 2-year-old boy with Ciara’s ex.





Congrats to the growing family!