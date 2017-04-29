Big news for Russell Wilson and Ciara’s family

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed a baby girl to the world Friday.
With a beautiful post to Instagram, the mother promised “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You.”
She was born at 7:03 p.m., and weighed 7 lbs 13 oz.
Wilson and Ciara got married in June 2016. They announced their pregnancy last year in October.
Ciara also has a child, Future Zahir, with hip-hop artist Future. She and Wilson have reportedly been co-parenting the 2-year-old boy with Ciara’s ex.
Congrats to the growing family!