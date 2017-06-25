Big softie The Rock gave these kids the thrill of a lifetime when he surprised them at a zoo

By Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ATLANTA — A group of young Zoo Atlanta visitors had quite the memorable experience this week when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up.
“I knew that was you!” one of the kids exclaimed.
Who's your fav actor? YOU. It's called – using my charm to get compliments from 8yr old boys who stare up at me and point like I'm a gigantic beast. On my breaks from shooting Rampage, my producers and I head over to Atlanta Zoo to meet with animal experts for my research and luckily for me, I run into these brilliant little humans who will one day grow up and do great things in life. You lil' dudes stay cool/study hard ~ Uncle Rock 🤙🏾#AtlantaZoo #Research #Rampage #AwesomeLittleHumans
The Rock posited a very important question before posing for photos:
“Who’s your favorite actor?”