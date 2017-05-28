Bill Cosby is reportedly living in constant fear ahead of his upcoming sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby is reportedly getting paranoid before his sexual assault trial.

According to Page Six, Cosby is living in fear that someone is going to slip something into his food or drink.

During his pre-trial hearings and jury selection in Pittsburgh, Cosby reportedly wouldn’t stay in local hotels and instead opted to wake up at 2:30 a.m. every day to fly in his private jet from his Philadelphia home.

“He and his wife are afraid that if he stayed at a hotel, someone will find a way to poison him, put something in his food,” a source told the gossip column.





A family source added, “He’s blind … so that makes him even more vulnerable to [being] poisoned or to having someone sneak into his room.”

He has reportedly gone as far as to not drink from the water fountains in the courthouse, and has brought his own food and water with him from home.

Cosby was accused of sexually assaulting 60 women by slipping them “mickeys.” He has been charged drugging and assaulting former Temple University athlete Andrea Constand, then 31, in his home in 2004. He faces 10 years in prison if convicted. Cosby denies all charges.

The comedian claimed that he is now an outcast in Hollywood and feels that he has been abandoned by comics he helped get their start, including Sinbad, Martin Lawrence, Chris Rock and Eddie Murphy.

“Guys like Murphy, Lawrence and Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, guys that he paved the way for … they won’t offer any support,” the family source added.

Cosby reportedly asked to meet with Lester Holt of “NBC Nightly News” and claimed the network blocked it.

“I know there were meetings scheduled between Cosby’s team and Lester Holt. Every time we scheduled, Holt kept canceling and this kept happening,” the family source said. “Finally, we were told NBC had forbidden Lester Holt to meet with or have dinner with Bill Cosby.”

Cosby also claimed high-profile crisis management teams refused to help him following the accusations.

His trial is reportedly set to start on June 5 in Philadelphia.