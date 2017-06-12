Bill Cosby’s wife Camilla joins forces with her husband as he starts the second week of his sexual assault trial

Camilla Cosby is showing her support for her husband as he begins the second week of his trial.

On Monday morning, the Cosbys arrived in the Pennsylvania courtroom where Cosby stands trial for allegedly drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. Camilla’s arrival marks her first appearance in the trial. According to PEOPLE, she has remained supportive of her husband throughout the events of the allegations and trial, and had planned in advance to attend the proceedings.





The couple were all smiles as they entered the courtroom on Monday.

“Camille is standing by him, and there appears to be no shift in her feelings about this,” a source told the magazine. “They have been married for over 50 years, and she loves him. Of course, it’s very painful for Camille to go through this. For both of them, it’s a nightmare every day.”

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to the three charges of aggravated indecent assault and maintains that his encounter with Constand was consensual. Constand, who is gay, stated the act was not consensual. Cosby has also denied allegations made by 60 other women.

Last week, Cosby’s TV daughter Keshia Knight Pulliam escorted him into the courtroom.

“I don’t condone sexual assault in any way, shape or form, but at the end of the day, our court system is set up […] you’re innocent until proven guilty,” she said. “The job now is for the two sides to prove their cases, and I accept whatever verdict is handed down.”