Bill Cosby’s wife immediately tore into the DA and the judge after the mistrial was declared

Following a declaration of a mistrial in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case, his wife Camille wasted no time letting everyone know exactly how she feels about the entire ordeal.

“How do I describe the district attorney? Heinously and exploitively ambitious,” she said in a written statement read by her publicist on Saturday. “How do I describe the judge? Overtly arrogant in collaborating with the district attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many but not all general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truth for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life.”





After deliberating for 53 hours, jurors returned to the courthouse to inform the judge that they were still unable to reach a decision on whether or not Cosby is guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

“Historically, people have challenged injustices,” Camille Cosby continued. “I am grateful to any of the jurors who tenaciously fought to review the evidence; which is the rightful way to make a sound decision… ultimately that is a manifestation of justice, based on facts, not lies.”

The actor was facing three counts of aggravated sexual assault. Prosecutors indicated that they will re-try.

