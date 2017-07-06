Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner reportedly split up, but “are still friendly”

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner have called it quits, according to PEOPLE magazine.

“They aren’t together anymore, but they are still friendly,” a source reportedly confirmed to them. “She’s really focused on her work right now.”

Lautner, 25, was spotted flying solo at a Fourth of July party in Malibu over the weekend. Meanwhile, Lourd, 24, is preparing to appear on the upcoming season of “American Horror Story,” which began shooting last month.

RELATED: Carrie Fisher’s daughter and brother react to the new coroner’s report detailing her cause of death





The couple had been quiet on Instagram lately, refraining from posting photos of each other in the recent weeks. Lautner’s last picture featuring Lourd is from May, while Lourd’s last picture featuring Lautner is even older.

Feelin lucky every day.. 🍀❤🙏🏼🎉🙊#notanadidasad #butiloveadidas #beyondblessed #wcw A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on May 24, 2017 at 12:13am PDT

The pair began dating shortly before the “Scream Queens” actress tragically lost both her mother Carrie Fisher and her grandmother Debbie Reynolds in December. While Lourd grieved, Lautner was reportedly a huge support system for her.

“The truth of the matter is, the guy is pretty spectacular. He’s a really deep person, and he has supported her amazingly,” Lourd’s uncle Todd Fisher said of Lautner back in June in the wake of the tragedies. “He’s stepped up and acted like a husband would act. Not that that’s what’s going on, but it’s just an amazing support system for her, and I’m glad he’s in her life. That’s not easy for me to say, if you think about it!”

RELATED: Billie Lourd shared another beautiful tribute to her late mother, Carrie Fisher in celebration of Mother’s Day