Billie Lourd channeled her inner queen to debut her new look on social media

Billie Lourd has officially gone to the dark side (with her hair, of course).

The daughter of the late Carrie Fisher showed off her new, darker ‘do over the weekend to fans on Instagram. Like a true queen, Lourd posed with a plastic crown on her head as she debuted the darker look.

“👑🤡👑#spasticclowninaplasticcrown#portablediscolight,” she wrote alongside the images.

👑🤡👑#spasticclowninaplasticcrown #portablediscolight A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Oct 14, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, telling the actress that her new look is “beautiful.”

“Love the new hair,” one fan wrote.





Another added, “YES QUEEN!”

RELATED: Billie Lourd gets emotional with Ellen about her new life without Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Lourd has really been embracing the dark side, with her look and in roles, as she took on a starring role in the seventh installment of the Ryan Murphy series, “American Horror Story: Cult.”

Lourd’s character, Winter Anderson is the sister of cult leader Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) and she has been known to share some of the creepier behind-the-scenes pics with fans on Instagram.

Like this one of her dressed as one of the murderous clowns from the series:

🌼🤡🌼#AHScult tonight at 10pm #thisismyclownfrown #sendintheclowns #clowntown 📸:@johnnygray5 A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

It’s probably safe to say that right now, her hair isn’t the only thing that’s dark.

“American Horror Story” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.