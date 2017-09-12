Billie Lourd gets emotional with Ellen about her new life without Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd got emotional opening up to Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday about losing her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, saying, “I got a lot of goddesses [in my life].”

“Yeah, it’s completely surreal. There’s no way to really explain it,” she said. “It’s so hard to talk about. I don’t know, if I say that I’m doing good, I’m too happy. And if I say that I’m not doing good, then I’m a mess. So it’s really hard to know what to say about it, because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with.”





The 25-year-old actress appeared alongside Fisher in both “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which was filmed prior to the Fisher’s death in December 2016. Lourd called the experience “incredible.”

“I’m a big believer in things happening for a reason, and I think I ended up in that movie for a reason,” she said. “It was really incredible for us to get to have that experience together.”

Fisher passed away in December after going into cardiac arrest on a flight at the age of 60. Her mother Debbie Reynolds followed one day later after having a stroke. Lourd has since been named the sole beneficiary of her mother’s estate.

