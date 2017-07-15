Billie Lourd honors mom and new Disney Legend Carrie Fisher with the perfect throwback picture

After Carrie Fisher officially became a Disney Legend, her daughter Billie Lourd took to Instagram on Saturday to share a precious picture from one of the mother-daughter duo’s many trips to Disneyland.

“My mom and I went to Disneyland so much that I now realize she may have loved it even more than I did,” Lourd wrote alongside a precious photo of her, Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds posing with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. “Thank you so much to @disney for making my mom the ultimate Disney combo: a princess and now a legend.”





RELATED: Billie Lourd pens a moving acceptance speech for mom Carrie Fisher’s Disney Legends Award

❤🐭❤ My mom and I went to Disneyland so much that I now realize she may have loved it even more than I did. Thank you so much to @disney for making my mom the ultimate Disney combo: a princess and now a legend 🙏🏼 A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Fisher was honored with the most prestigious award that The Walt Disney Company gives out on Friday. Lourd, who was unable to attend the ceremony due to ongoing filming for “American Horror Story,” wrote a heartfelt acceptance speech on behalf of her mother, which was read aloud at the event.

“As far back as I can remember, my mom and I have been Disney fanatics,” Lourd’s speech read. “Becoming part of the Disney family was truly an amazing moment for her. She secretly always wanted to be a Disney princess, so getting to be a Disney princess and a Disney legend would have been her ultimate dream.”

RELATED: Named beneficiary of Carrie Fisher’s estate, Billie Lourd will inherit her late mother’s fortune