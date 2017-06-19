Billie Lourd released an emotional statement after hearing the news of Carrie Fisher’s toxicology report results

Billie Lourd is opening up about her mother’s past drug abuse.

On Monday, an autopsy report revealed that actress Carrie Fisher had cocaine, methadone, ethanol and opiates in her system at the time of her death in December 2016. She was only 60 years old.

“The exposure to cocaine took place sometime approximately in the last 72 hours of the sample that was obtained,” the autopsy report stated, according to PEOPLE.

Following news of the autopsy report, Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd released a statement.

My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases. She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.

Fisher died just days after Christmas after suffering a heart attack while on a plane from London to Los Angeles. She shared details from her own history of drug abuse in her semi-autobiographical novel, “Postcards from the Edge.”

The actress was very open about her struggle with bipolar disorder and substance abuse throughout her life. She was buried in a Prozac pill shaped urn following her death.