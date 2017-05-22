Billy Bush has finally opened up about his feelings on President Trump and those infamous “locker room” tapes

It’s been almost seven months, and Billy Bush is ready to talk.

Bush opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about those infamous “locker room talk” tapes that ended with him losing his job at NBC. In the column, he said that he’s only seen the tapes three times, once just before it was leaked and twice ahead of the interview with THR.

He admitted that seeing the tape left him feeling “totally and completely gutted.”

“Looking back upon what was said on that bus, I wish I had changed the topic,” he said, “[Trump] liked TV and competition. I could’ve said, ‘Can you believe the ratings on whatever?’ But I didn’t have the strength of character to do it.”





Bush also claimed that “plenty of people” knew about the tapes at NBC.

“I was kind of bopping along, and I don’t know if it was God or what that said, ‘OK, you’ve developed. You’re a pretty good guy. Let’s see how you handle this.’ And ka-boom!” he said. “It all comes apart.”

Despite being fired, Bush said he still remains in contact with former co-hosts, Matt Lauer and Hoda Kotb. As for his plans for the future, Bush said he is still hoping to get back into TV.

He reportedly has been pitching a new series to focus on pop culture, sports and celebrity interviews. He reportedly hopes to show fans his softer, more empathetic side.