Billy Bush is one “very proud” dad as his daughter celebrates a milestone in her sobriety

Billy Bush is so proud of his eldest daughter!

This week, the former “TODAY” anchor shared a congratulatory message to his daughter, Josie, on Instagram as she celebrated 29 months sober.

“29 months sober,” the 18-year-old captioned her own tribute selfie.

29 months sober 🤷🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Josie Bush (@josiebush) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Her father didn’t waste any time congratulating his daughter and commented, “It’s the hero’s journey my love. Very proud of you and that awesome fact.”

According to PEOPLE, Bush and his wife Sydney got matching cross tattoos in honor of their daughter’s birthday.

GRADUATION!! Congrats Lillie B and thanks to the lunch packer, carpool driver, band-aid applyer…mom❤️ A post shared by William Bush (@billybush) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

“This is the most painful process in the world,” he said on “TODAY” at the time.

Just a few short months later, Bush was fired from the show after tapes of then-candidate Trump telling Bush, regarding women, “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything,” while on an “Access Hollywood” bus in 2005 were leaked to the media.

Bush said being fired left him “totally and completely gutted,” and he is now reportedly focused on getting his TV career back on track.