Billy Bush posed for a sweet photo with former “TODAY” colleague Hoda Kotb’s baby girl Haley Joy

Billy Bush just loves little Haley Joy!

On Thursday, Hoda Kotb shared adorable photos of her former “TODAY” colleague meeting her baby girl.

“Haley met Billy,” she captioned the sweet slideshow on Instagram. “Sweet day xo.”

Haley met billy 😍👶🏼 sweet day xo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on May 25, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

The post comes just days after Bush opened up about the “locker room” tapes that lead to his dismissal from “TODAY.”





“I was kind of bopping along, and I don’t know if it was God or what that said, ‘OK, you’ve developed. You’re a pretty good guy. Let’s see how you handle this.’ And ka-boom!” he said. “It all comes apart.”

He is reportedly looking to make a comeback in TV and is pitching a series that will focus on pop culture, sports and celebrity interviews.