On Steve Irwin Day, which is celebrated each year on November 15, Bindi Irwin took to Instagram once again to remember her late father “The Crocodile Hunter,” who tragically lost his life doing what he loved.





“November 15. Steve Irwin Day,” she wrote alongside an old family photo featuring her and her father from when she was just a little girl. “Today we remember all that Dad achieved for wildlife and wild places around the world. He taught me that we must all treat animals the way we wish to be treated. I think that his advice applies to both animals and people.”

“In order to protect our planet, we must first learn to be kind in every part of life,” she continued. “If we are able to show kindness for each other we can be kind to our wildlife and in turn, our planet. I strive to encourage people to remember that conservation is not only about the cute and cuddly creatures, but also our crocodilians, snakes and sharks. We are all connected in some way.”

In addition to maintaining the Australia Zoo, the Irwin family recently announced their latest endeavor to carry on Steve’s legacy after his heartbreaking 2006 death after a stingray’s barb pierced his heart. Bindi, her mom, Terri and her brother, Robert will be returning to the Animal Planet ten years after “The Crocodile Hunter” ended.

“We look forward to the year ahead as we embark on new projects and adventures with Animal Planet,” Irwin’s widow said of the exciting project in a statement.

