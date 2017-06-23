Bindi Irwin shares news about the latest honor bestowed upon her father

Steve Irwin would probably be proud of his daughter, Bindi, who has become a household name in some corners as she’s followed in her dad’s footsteps — both as a television personality and a conservationist.

And, on Thursday, Bindi took to Twitter to announce that she just learned her father is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/gjA0DrvVKG — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) June 22, 2017

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that other stars who will be honored include Simon Cowell, Jack Black, Kirsten Dunst, Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Hammil, Minnie Mouse, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Bernie Mac and Carrie Underwood.





The Hollywood Walk of Fame is managed by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and features over 2,600 stars. The tradition began in 1960 when actress Joanne Woodward earned the first star on the “most famous sidewalk in the world.”

Irwin’s children both help out at the Australia Zoo, which is a 100-acre preserve on the east coast of the continent. The zoo is currently owned by Steve’s widow, Terri, and was the filming location for a number of “Crocodile Hunter” scenes.