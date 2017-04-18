Bindi Irwin wishes her mom a happy early Mother’s Day and thanks her for “making sure Dad’s work lives on”

Mother’s Day isn’t quite here yet, but that’s not stopping Bindi Irwin from singing her mother’s praises! The daughter of Terri and Steve Irwin took to Instagram on Monday to send her mom some love and to wish her a happy early Mother’s Day.

“Mother’s Day is still a few weeks away but I just can’t wait any longer to post this photo and share what a beautiful woman my mum truly is,” she began a heartfelt caption to go along with a cute photo of her and her mom smiling. “Never in my life have I met someone as kind, patient and strong as my mum. Every day I watch her take on so much, caring for everyone around her and continuing my dad’s legacy. That is no light task by any means.”





Irwin then went on to explain just how much her mom does for their family, the Australia Zoo and their nonprofit and how she carries on her husband’s legacy and work nearly 11 years after his tragic passing:

She runs Australia Zoo and continues all the important work of our nonprofit organisation Wildlife Warriors, on top of taking care of thousands of acres of conservation land and making sure Dad’s work lives on. On top of all this, she is always there for both myself and my wonderful brother. I wish every day that there was a greater word than ‘love’, she really means everything to me. No matter what my question or problem, she has the answer. When I need a hug, her arms are always open. She makes me laugh and smile like no one else and she understands more about who I am than I do! I’m unbelievably blessed and grateful every single day to have a mum as breathtakingly gorgeous and kind-hearted as she is. I love you so much Mumma. Forever.

