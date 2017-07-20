Blac Chyna shares new photos of baby Dream and reveals how she’s moving on from the revenge porn scandal

Blac Chyna is moving on.

In the weeks since her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian shared nude and explicit photos of her, Chyna has been focused on the positive things in her life, especially her daughter, Dream.

“Words are words, but once you start posting actual pictures, then that’s just not right. It’s actually against the law,” she told PEOPLE. “If I was to go and do a very artsy, high-end photo shoot exposing my breasts, that’s my choice. This is my body. It’s my right. Once somebody else does it, it’s just not right. I’m hoping that somehow, some way, this will let [more people] know, ‘Don’t do it.’ ”





Only July 10, Chyna was granted a restraining order against her ex, and since then, she said other women have approached her with similar stories.

“I just want to voice my story, voice what’s real, because at the end of the day, the person next to me could possibly be going through the same thing,” she said. “For people to actually look up to me really means a lot. These types of things, they happen every day. A lot of women, they don’t address it. See it, recognize it but don’t be tainted by it. Just be strong and positive.”

Despite the drama, Chyna said she wouldn’t change her romantic relationship with Kardashian.

“I’m glad I’m relieved of [Rob], but damn, why did I have to get relief in this way?” she said. “I feel like God does certain things not to hurt you, but to show you your true strength. I feel like, if I can come out of this, I can come out of anything.”

The couple has also agreed to continue the 50/50 custody of their 8-month-old daughter with Kardashian caring for Dream four days a week and Chyna taking the other other three.