Blac Chyna’s lawyer clears up rumors after reports of an “ugly” custody battle with Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are not at war, at least according to Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom.

A source told PEOPLE on Monday that the former couple has not reached a custody agreement for their 9-month-old daughter Dream and things going into the Sept. 18 court hearing seem to be getting “ugly” between the two, meaning a compromise is unlikely.

“Rob and Chyna only have contact with their lawyers present,” said the source, adding that they “disagree on several issues when it comes to Dream.”

The source claimed that Chyna is demanding more custody and financial support, but in the meantime, they have been upholding their previous joint custody agreement. In July, things took a turn when Kardashian went on a rampage and shared nude photos of his ex-fiancée along with claims that she cheated on him and abused drug and alcohol.





Chyna was later granted a restraining order against Kardashian.

“Things are pretty tense right now,” the source continued. “Rob won’t give into Chyna’s demands. It could get very ugly.”

Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom refuted the rumors of an “ugly” custody battle in a statement to E! News.

“There are many false statements in this article, which I told TMZ, but they published it anyway,” she said. “I was present and witnessed the entire non-event.”

Bloom said that the court hearing set for next month has nothing to do with Dream Kardashian and is for Chyna’s domestic violence restraining order. She claimed that Kardashian and Chyna are peacefully co-parenting their daughter.