Blac Chyna’s lawyer has decided to step in after Rob Kardashian shared nude images of her in an angry internet rant

Blac Chyna’s attorney is getting involved in her feud with ex Rob Kardashian.

According to PEOPLE, Walter Mosley is exploring all legal possibilities after Kardashian went on a rampage on Wednesday and shared fully nude photos of the mother of his child on Instagram.

“I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed,” Mosley told the publicaton.

During his rant, Kardashian accused Chyna of cheating on him during their relationship, battling substance abuse problems and neglecting their daughter, Dream Kardashian; he also claimed that he paid for her to surgically transform her body following her second pregnancy. Kardashian blasted Chyna on Instagram until the social networking site removed his account. Then he took his frustrations to Twitter.





People reports that a source near Chyna claims that Kardashian has since “sent people over to her house to pick up things that don’t even exist.”

“There needs to be boundaries set, as it’s currently getting out of hand,” the source added.

A second insider also dished on the drama saying, “She’s had to have a new phone number every month and constantly has to change her number. While everyone is writing stories and thinking it’s fun gossip, it’s actually dangerous.”

Kardashian may have violated a revenge porn law, and if he’s convicted, he could face up to six months in jail.

“This is sort of the classic, quintessential revenge porn,” said Carrie Goldberg, attorney and founder of internet abuse and sexual consent firm C. A. Goldberg, PLLC. “Rob has made the work of a prosecutor or a victim’s attorney quite easy so far, as to even post about the very motive behind his outrageous act of posting these private and nude photos of his ex. ”

Goldberg reportedly does not represent Chyna or Kardashian.

She continued, “The allegation of infidelity does not give someone the right to seek revenge in such a devastating way.”

The rollercoaster romance between Kardashian and Chyna started in January 2016 and ended in February of this year, just weeks after their welcomed their daughter together.