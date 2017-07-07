Blac Chyna’s new look is showing that a little Rob Kardashian drama won’t keep her down

Blac Chyna is leaving her drama with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian in the dust, and she expressed as much by happily debuting her new style on her Instagram.

Chyna wrote “Mystical” on her Instagram to show off her multi-colored hair, a look also known as unicorn hair.

Chyna’s look comes only days after Kardashian posted naked photos of her in an angry rant on his social media. Though Chyna’s laywer is exploring the legal repercussions of the revenge porn, there might be some difficulties along the way.





The pair shares a daughter named Dream Kardashian.