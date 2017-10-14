Blake Lively dance-battled Jimmy Fallon and walked away with a banged up knee

Blake Lively walked away with a minor bruise thanks to a dance called the “Ballerina Who Keeps Dropping Marbles” on a recent episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Lively and the show’s host Jimmy Fallon were participating in a segment that involved them making up dances to random prompts. After watching Fallon throw himself all over the studio floor with “The Catching the Bouquet” dance, the actress said, “That’s not really fair. I gotta do more groundwork,” and leaped and pirouetted across the stage before dropping to the floor for some impressive twirling.

After the show, the actress posted a photo of her injured knee to Instagram.

“WATCH @fallontonight TONIGHT to see the new trailer premiere of [All I See Is You],” Lively wrote. “But mostly, to see how I banged up my (glittered) knee on air.” She added in a separate post filled with images from the night, “More things that happen tonight. And can’t be deleted from the internet, like ever.”

