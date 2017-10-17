Blake Lively gets candid about why her marriage with Ryan Reynolds is so successful

During a recent appearance on “Good Morning America,” actress Blake Lively talked about how the fact that she and her husband — fellow film star Ryan Reynolds — are both professional actors is extremely helpful for their relationship because they both understand that they occasionally have to get frisky with other people in front of a camera.

“In general, it’s nice to have somebody who understands what you’re doing,” she said. “Especially because our job is so weird — you have to be married to other people, it’s all so strange. It’s never normal, even when we’re both doing it.”





“It’s helpful to know when you’re acting like you’re in a relationship with someone else, that that’s not what’s actually happening. Because I have friends who are married to people who aren’t in the business, so they’re like: ‘Oh, so you’re not actually making love in that scene?!’ And I’m like: ‘No, no, no, no, definitely not.’”

Lively also talked about how much she loves her husband’s sense of humor, but admits that she’s always know what he’s up to on Twitter.

“Luckily, I lost my password to Twitter like a year and a half ago, so I haven’t been able to keep up. Everybody’s always asking about it … He’s so funny, but [needs] a lot of therapy.”