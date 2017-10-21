“Blue Bloods” left out the best part of Reagan family dinner, and it didn’t go unnoticed by fans

On Friday’s episode of “Blue Bloods” entitled “Out of the Blue,” fans of the beloved drama took note that the Reagan family’s prayer around the dinner table was missing once again — something they say has been happening frequently as of late:

#saturdaymorning

After watching the episode of Bluebloods last night, the family prayer around the table was missing again. Sad! — Pat Reger (@PatReger1) October 21, 2017

Could they pray again, please — Donna Waller Harper (@dgbwharper) October 21, 2017

Fell asleep. Didn't realize that the prayers had been removed. Not good. What makes the family strong is their faith.But, hey don't mind me. — OneMoreCorrespondent (@ABoleynGirl) October 21, 2017

Okay, Danny and I are NOT FINE. Get the freaking prayers back. If there were a sudden death, prayer routines would become more important. — OneMoreCorrespondent (@ABoleynGirl) October 21, 2017

RELATED: The return of a certain guest star had some “Blue Bloods” fans vowing to stop watching

The episode begins with a detective getting gunned down just before he was supposed to testify against a career criminal. Danny and Baez quickly jump on the case with a hunch that a hitman was hired to kill the detective.





Meanwhile, NYPD Deputy Police Commissioner Garrett wakes up in the middle of the night thinking he heard an intruder. He grabs his gun and heads downstairs, opening the front door to find a full SWAT team outside. Officers immediately tackle him and his screaming wife — who followed him outside — to the ground and put them in handcuffs.

In the hospital, Frank explains to Garrett that someone called and claimed that he was holding his wife hostage and threatening to kill her, leading to the SWAT attack. An outraged Garrett is shocked that police didn’t look into the matter before sending in a SWAT team, while Frank suggests someone may be trying to get revenge on him and says he will personally investigate. While speaking with the deceased detective’s widow, Danny and Baez discover that as associate of the career criminal in the case he was working on had been trying to “spook him.” The pair then gets the detective’s partner to reveal that the criminal’s right-hand man threatened him one night.

Erin brings in confidential informant Jimmy for a case she’s been working on for years against Anthony’s wishes. Still freaked out by the SWAT attack, Garrett asks for more time off of work much to Frank’s dismay. Danny’s late wife, Linda, gets mentioned during a tense exchange with a suspect, prompting him to become aggressive. The suspect later accuses Danny of assault and provides a solid alibi for the time of the detective’s murder. Jimmy proves helpful in a sting operation to nail Erin’s suspect, but his lawyer alleges that the case is fueled by personal bias. During a heart-to-heart, Garrett tells Frank he thinks a 16-year-old blind boy made the call to police about his wife. Danny notices on surveillance video that the man who threatened the detective had a tattoo, and his partner has an identical one.

Danny and Baez get the detective’s partner to confess on camera that he and the detective’s wife had been having an affair and that the two of them plotted his murder together. Anthony helps Erin find a way around the obstacles in her case, allowing her to avoid dropping the charges against her suspect. The episode then ends with a classic Reagan family dinner, noticeably missing the prayer, and the family discusses how Danny has been doing since his wife Linda’s death.

RELATED: Fans were thrown for a loop in the first 2 episodes of the new season of “Blue Bloods”