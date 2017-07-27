Bobby Brown remembers his “baby girl” Bobbi Kristina Brown two years after her passing

Two years after her tragic death, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s father is paying tribute to his “baby girl.”

On Wednesday, Bobby Brown took to Twitter to share a video of his late daughter singing Adele’s “Someone Like You” as his way of commemorating the second anniversary of her death.

“I [heart] you Baby Girl,” he wrote as the caption, adding the hashtag #BobbiKristina.

He also shared the same clip on his Instagram account, writing “Today we remember you #BobbiKristina” and urging people to call The National Domestic Violence Hotline if someone they know is in danger.





Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unresponsive in her bathtub back in January of 2015. She remained in a coma for six months before passing away that June at the age of 22. The tragedy came a few years after her mother Whitney Houston’s passing in 2012.

Her boyfriend Nick Gordon was found liable for her wrongful death last September and was ordered to pay $36 million to her estate. He is still under investigation for the ongoing criminal case regarding her death and has been accused of giving her a “toxic cocktail” before she was found unresponsive

