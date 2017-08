Bonnie Tyler and Joe Jonas’ DNCE teamed up to sing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the 2017 eclipse.

Prior to her performance on Royal Caribbean’s “Total Eclipse Cruise,” Tyler previewed her performance with CNN’s John Berman:

Bonnie Tyler just sang “Total Eclipse of the Heart” on CNN from a cruise ship https://t.co/JwV2ZUOJYZ #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/s1Z1jlGryn — CNN (@CNN) August 21, 2017

Berman even dramatically held up a lighter in response to the mini-concert.

