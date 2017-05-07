Boomer Phelps celebrated his first birthday with this adorable shark-themed birthday bash

Boomer Phelps is growing up fast!

The baby of Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Phelps celebrated his first birthday over the weekend with an adorable shark-themed birthday party.

Baby Boomer documented the day with fans on Instagram as he chowed down on a shark cake and posed with his proud parents.

“I hope my bday cakes are always this cool!!!!! @heartsweetcakes,” he captioned a photo of the destroyed birthday cake.

Boomer made a huge mess eating the cake in a small kiddie pool filled with balloons. His mom captured the moment and posted the video to her own Instagram page.





“Happy First Shark Attack Birthday Boomer 😍🍰🦈 @heartsweetcakes I think he approved…Nice work!!” she wrote.

She also took a moment to reflect on her son’s year of firsts:

Turning 1 tomorrow and some of his milestones include….On and off his cars, in and out of his wagon. Climbing on everything but also turning around to get down. Drinking from his own cup. Making a drum out of anything -Clapping when he hears an audience clap And so much more… Happy Early Birthday to the most special gift we could have ever asked for 💗 @boomerrphelps.

Michael Phelps also shared an adorable photo of the first time he laid eyes on his son.

“One year ago.. @mrs.nicolephelps and I had the privilege to welcome @boomerrphelps to this world…. for me it’s the best thing that ever happen to me!!” Phelps wrote.