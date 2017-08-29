Boomer Phelps is going to be a big brother! See the adorable announcement

Olympian Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole (née Johnson) Phelps are expecting a second child together and shared the news on Tuesday with several happy posts to fans on Instagram.

“Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!!” Nicole wrote. She was all smiles wearing shorts and a black tee and holding her happy eldest son, who had the positive pregnancy test in his hand.

The proud papa shared the same image of his little family on his own Instagram, writing, “Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??”





Boomer Phelps posted a tribute to his own little brother or sister on Instagram to 795,000 fans with a image of the pregnancy test and a very big smile on his little face.

“So excited to see what mama is having!! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!?” his parents wrote in the caption.

Boomer Phelps stole the hearts of Americans as he cheered his father on from the stands during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. Nicole and Michael Phelps wed in a top secret ceremony in June 2016, had a public wedding the following October and threw a bash with family and friends to celebrate their union on New Year’s Eve 2016.

Congratulations to the happy family!