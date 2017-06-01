Brad Pitt did something so sweet for former friend Chris Cornell’s children

A few weeks after the passing of his friend and Soundgarden frontman, Chris Cornell, actor Brad Pitt has tried to help Cornell’s children however he can. Pitt and Cornell’s children Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11, were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood recently. E!News heard from a source that “Brad definitely seemed like he was there for the kids to have a good time. He was very accommodating to them and thankful to everybody at each attraction for helping them.”

RELATED: Chris Cornell’s brother pens a heartfelt letter in response to the singer’s tragic passing.





🆕 #BradPitt at universal with Chris Cornell kids ❤don't hate on him cz he didn't bring his kids too,if he could, he would've done it.❤ pic.twitter.com/mYem4P14Sx — Brangelina Forever (@BrangelinaGirl) June 1, 2017

Pitt, who attended the singer’s funeral with several other of the rocker’s famous friends, was said to be “intent on making sure the kids were happy.”

“They all seemed comfortable together,” the source added, “like Brad was effectively taking their mind off of things for a few hours with a fun day at the park.”

RELATED: Chris Cornell’s family won’t stop fighting the medical examiner for more information about his tragic death.

The kids seemed to have a good time, with Christopher reportedly very excited for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction.