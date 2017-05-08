Brad Pitt reportedly checked himself into a VIP rehab facility after splitting from ex-wife Angelina Jolie

After splitting from his wife, actor Brad Pitt reportedly checked himself into a treatment facility to get help to achieve sobriety.

According to Page Six, Pitt sought help at a “discreet” L.A. center designed for celebrities. Sources claim he attended meetings at the facility in a private residence and also attended therapy sessions. The facility was reportedly set up by a high-profile individual who suffered with substance abuse issues and wanted to help others in the same position.

“He has used this time for a lot of self-reflection, self-improvement,” a source told the gossip column.





Pitt recently opened up about his sobriety in a new interview with GQ Style.

“It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again,” he said, adding, “Truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good.”

Now, he sticks to “fizzy water” and cranberry juice.

Pitt also admitted he often thinks about what effects the public divorce from Angelina Jolie will have on their six children.

“I worry about it more for my kids, being subjected to it, and their friends getting ideas from it,” he said. “And of course it’s not done with any kind of delicacy or insight. It’s done to sell. And so you know the most sensational sells, and that’s what they’ll be subjected to, and that pains me.”