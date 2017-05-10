Bride-to-be Serena Williams celebrated her upcoming nuptials with friends and family at her bridal shower

Serena Williams was showered with love over the weekend!

According to E! News, the tennis champ celebrated her upcoming wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian with friends and family at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach on Saturday.

A source told E! that partygoers celebrated with champagne and healthy apps. Williams has a lot to celebrate now as she is expecting her first child with Ohanian. The shower reportedly included “lots of surprises” for Williams and “reflected her girlie personality.”

RELATED: One royal insider is telling all about Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s plans for a third baby





Williams and Ohanian recently walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala and Ohanian gushed about his bride-to-be.

Watch: the Diamond outrage by one of my partners @audemarspiguet Dress @donatella_versace @versace_official earrings: @xivkarats overall: LOVE A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 2, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

“She has the biggest heart,” he told Humans of New York. “Everyone sees her success as an athlete, but all of that is layered on the size of her heart. She gives 100% of herself to everything she does: as a friend, as a lover, and soon, as a mother.”

The couple announced their engagement in December 2016. While no public wedding date has been announced, we’re guessing that because she celebrated her bridal shower she’s going to be a Mrs. very soon!