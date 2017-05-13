Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan address the world after the “very long labor” of Birdie Joe

WWE couple Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan recently welcomed their first child, a little girl named Birdie Joe Danielson.

As the couple basks in their joy, the couple posted a video of Bella opening up about her long labor.

Bella began by thanking their fans for their support, prayers and messages.

RELATED: “Total Bellas” star Brie Bella shares first family photos of her adorable baby girl

“It was a very crazy process, a very long labor and I’m so lucky I had Bryan by my side the whole time” she admitted. She also thanked her twin sister former wrestling partner, Nikki Bella, who was recording the video.





“At the end of something so hard and long, the most precious gift in the world came to us,” she said. “We couldn’t be happier.”

Bella expressed the couple’s desire to keep Birdie hidden from the world until the time is right.

When asked if he wanted to say anything, Bryan pointed to his wife and said, “This woman is a warrior.” He also thanked fans for their support.