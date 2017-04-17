Bristol Palin debuts her biggest baby bump yet as she counts down to the arrival of baby no. 2 with hubby Dakota Meyer

Bristol Palin is just weeks away from giving birth to another child with husband Dakota Meyer.

On Easter Sunday, Palin shared an updated baby bump with fans.

“3 weeks life,” the wife and mom wrote.

3 weeks left 💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

This will be Palin’s second child with husband Dakota Meyer. They welcomed daughter Sailor Grace Meyer on December 23, 2015. Palin is also mom to son Tripp, 8, with her ex, Levi Johnston.

Palin and Meyer wed in June 2016 and announced they were going from a family of four to a party of five in an adorable pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

so excited!! 😍 link in bio 💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Dec 13, 2016 at 8:37am PST

Just weeks ago, the couple announced Baby Meyer will be a girl!

“Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered 🙈🤗 so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!! 💕,” she wrote alongside the adorable snap.