Bristol Palin Meyer and Dakota Meyer are celebrating a very special occasion with an Instagram lovefest

Bristol Palin Meyer and Dakota Meyer are celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in an Instagram lovefest.

“bsmp2😍 thank you for choosing me to be your wife❤️happy anniversary to my love #marriedup #bff #babydaddy#hotdayumn,” Bristol captioned a photo of her hubby, who is shirtless and clad in American-flag overalls.

Dakota, meanwhile, shared a tamer photo of the two, smiling blissfully at the camera, and wrote, “Happy 1 year anniversary to my best friend, and the love of my life. Thank you for choosing me @bsmp2 and giving me such an amazing family. You’re my world #bestfriends #amazingwife.”





Bristol gave birth to the couple’s second child, a girl named Atlee Bay, earlier this month. She has another daughter, Sailor, with Meyer, and a son named Tripp with ex Levi Johnston.