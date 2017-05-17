Bristol Palin Meyer shared a few updates on her life as a wife and mom of three in a new post to fans

Things are going well for the Meyer family!

This week, Bristol Palin Meyer took to her blog to update fans on her life for the first time in months and things seem to be great for this new mom of three.

On May 8, she and her husband, Dakota Meyer welcomed their second daughter together, Atlee Bay Meyer. They are already parents to daughter Sailor Grace.

“Her birth was a breeze, we had the best doctor/nurses imaginable, and Dakota did amazing!! He held my hand, took care – and encouraged me the entire time, I could not have a more supportive husband. This pregnancy has strengthen our bond and made our relationship stand even firmer on the foundation that we have proudly built up for our little family,” she wrote.





She also shared more big news about their family adding that they have moved to Texas.

“When Dakota and I got married, we both agreed that we would “meet in the middle” and move somewhere to dig our roots in a mutual, new, place. We decided on Texas, and I couldn’t be happier! The kids love it too. The new house is just in time for Dakota and me to celebrate our wedding anniversary,” she wrote.

“As you might imagine, welcoming our third baby has changed the whole dynamic of our family,” Palin Meyer wrote. “Our ‘baby girl’ (Sailor) is not a baby anymore!!!! I feel like it was just overnight – she went from our baby girl – to a toddler!!! It is so sad how fast life goes by, but so fun to see her growing up at the same time.”

Palin Meyer is also mom to son, Tripp, 8, whom she shares with ex Levi Johnson.

“I am so thankful for the babies God chose me to mother. It has been the best title I could’ve ever been given,” she finished.

