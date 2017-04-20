Bristol Palin Meyer shared a heartwarming “Happy Birthday” message to her baby brother, Trig Palin

Trig Palin is already nine years old!

On April 18, the youngest child of Sarah and Todd Palin celebrated his ninth birthday and big sister Bristol was there with warm wishes.

Sharing a sweet video of Trig playing with the family dog, she wrote, “HAPPY 9th BIRTHDAY TO MY TRIG PAXSON VAN PALIN!!! I wish I could put into words the joy that this boy brings into our lives! #helovesmydog #theluckyfew #mybrotherhasmorechromosomesthanyou.”

HAPPY 9th BIRTHDAY TO MY TRIG PAXSON VAN PALIN!!! I wish I could put into words the joy that this boy brings into our lives! #helovesmydog #theluckyfew #mybrotherhasmorechromosomesthanyou A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Apr 18, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Sarah Palin also joined in on the birthday fun and wrote her own tribute to her baby boy.

“Happy Birthday Best Boy in the World! (Usually. Sometimes.) Love, Your Family,” she wrote.

Happy Birthday, Trig!