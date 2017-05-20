Bristol Palin Meyer shares the most adorable picture of new daughter, Atlee Bay

On Friday, new mom of three Bristol Palin shared an insanely cute photo of her new baby girl, Atlee Bay.

“OBSESSED!” she captioned the adorable snap of Atlee smiling big for the camera.

OBSESSED! A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 19, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

The daughter of former Alaska governor and vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin welcomed baby number three into the world earlier this month. She shares her two daughters, Atlee and big sister Sailor Grace, with husband, Dakota Meyer. Palin is also mom to son Tripp, whom she shares with ex-fiancee Levi Johnston.





After giving birth to Atlee, Palin recalled that it was a “breeze,” saying, “We had the best doctor/nurses imaginable, and Dakota did amazing!!”

The proud mom has been spending a lot of girl time with her daughters lately, recently sharing some additional photos of the sweet sisters.

lol I love this pic 😍 my girls!! I updated my blog for the first time in foreverrr, link in bio 🐢🐢 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 15, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

