Bristol Palin’s husband turns out to be quite the fashionista with the cute outfit he chose for their daughter

Bristol Palin is sharing the most adorable moments of her family life while awaiting the birth of her third child.

Earlier in the week, Palin snapped a pic of Sailor Grace, who was wearing an outfit that her father picked out for her.

when dad picks out an outfit 😍😍😍 #nothingsweeter #myfav A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 2, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

Palin seemed quite proud of the onesie-jeans-tutu combo selected by Marine husband Dakota Meyer.

The birth of the couple’s baby in a week will bring their family to five members, as their second daughter will join sister Sailor Grace and older brother Tripp.



