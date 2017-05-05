Bristol Palin’s husband turns out to be quite the fashionista with the cute outfit he chose for their daughter
Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Rare People

Bristol Palin is sharing the most adorable moments of her family life while awaiting the birth of her third child.

Earlier in the week, Palin snapped a pic of Sailor Grace, who was wearing an outfit that her father picked out for her.

when dad picks out an outfit 😍😍😍 #nothingsweeter #myfav

A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on

Palin seemed quite proud of the onesie-jeans-tutu combo selected by Marine husband Dakota Meyer.

The birth of the couple’s baby in a week will bring their family to five members, as their second daughter will join sister Sailor Grace and older brother Tripp.


Zuri Davis, Rare Staff | Posted on
