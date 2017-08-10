Britney Spears’ backup dancers sprang into action when a guy bum-rushed the stage at her Vegas showcase

A scary situation unfolded during one of Britney Spear’s recent concerts when a man bum-rushed the stage during her performance.

TMZ obtained footage of the incident, in which a man approached the stage at Spears’ Vegas Piece of Me showcase at Planet Hollywood. As Spears was singing “Till The World Ends,” the man approached the stage and made his move, coming at her while her back was turned to him.

RELATED: “DWTS” pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy shared steamy pics from their hot Italian honeymoon





As soon as he stepped foot onstage, Spears’ security team and backup dancers took him down. In the footage, Spears seems oblivious to the incident but can be overheard asking what was going on. She was visibly nervous during the incident and asked, “He’s got a gun?”

It is unclear if the man had a gun at the time of the incident, but he was quickly subdued and removed from the venue. On the way out, he can be seen struggling with security and attempting to kick one of the guards.