Britney Spears called out a very drunk fan onstage at a recent concert

Britney Spears hilariously exposed an intoxicated fan during her Wednesday night concert in Las Vegas.

After bringing the fan, named Shawn, on stage to dance to her 2007 hit “Freakshow,” Spears noticed that he might have had a little too much to drink before the big moment. So, she walked over to him and asked, “Why, hello! Are you okay?”

“Huh?” he replied after staring at the floor for a few seconds.

Spears then got a little closer in order to autograph a t-shirt for him and said, “Oh, my goodness. You smell like you have a lot of alcohol on your breath!” The singer’s backup dancers quickly removed Shawn from the stage as the audience burst into laughter. Spears then placed her hand on her hip, made a funny face and exclaimed, “Jesus Christ!”





Britney dragging a drunk fan tonight at Piece Of Me pic.twitter.com/wq64eOCrUe — ㅤ (@emailmypussy) August 31, 2017

Footage of the moment spread on social media, even catching the eye of YouTube star Tyler Oakley, who had previously been selected to join Spears onstage during her concert in March, and he noted, “That’s weird, when they brought me up they asked if I had had drugs or alcohol in my system, smelled me, shined a flashlight in my eyes, etc all before they let me be a part of anything on stage, the implication being that would be a strict deal breaker (it should be for safety!!)”

