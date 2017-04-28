Britney Spears just blew us out of the water with her latest stunt

Pop star Britney Spears continues to get better with age. The 35-year-old mother of two recently showed off her hot, fit body on Instagram in a video that will make you excited for summer.

“Isn’t spring great 😉😉😉😉,” she wrote. The vide shows her on her boyfriend, Sam Asghari’s shoulders popping up from the pool.

Isn't spring great 😉😉😉😉 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 27, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

The video has more than 1.6 million views.

Friday, Spears shared an awesome pop culture throw back of the Rolling Stones magazine cover she appeared on with Mary J. Blige and Shakira.





“#fbf when @therealmaryjblige and I were on the cover of Rolling Stone 💙 Congrats on your new album #StrengthofaWoman!!!”