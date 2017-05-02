Britney Spears pauses mid work out to snap a few pics of her abs and splits

Britney Spears shared a couple of shots from her gym workout on Twitter and it’s clear that she stays in top shape for her Vegas residency, which is in it’s final year.
RELATED: Britney Spears just blew us out of the water with her latest stunt
People reported that the singer paused her Sunday workout to take a couple of gym selfies.
“Back at the gym…. stretch and run all the way,” she tweeted.
Spears’ tight figure is well-documented on her social media. On her Instagram page, the 35-year-old mother of two has posted videos and photos of herself shooting hoops, dancing, using her house as a runway and just lounging and posing on the beach.