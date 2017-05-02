Britney Spears pauses mid work out to snap a few pics of her abs and splits

Britney Spears shared a couple of shots from her gym workout on Twitter and it’s clear that she stays in top shape for her Vegas residency, which is in it’s final year.

People reported that the singer paused her Sunday workout to take a couple of gym selfies.

Back at the gym…. stretch and run all the way 💕👙💕💕🌺🌸🎀 pic.twitter.com/kSElBAFfrx — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 30, 2017

“Back at the gym…. stretch and run all the way,” she tweeted.

Spears’ tight figure is well-documented on her social media. On her Instagram page, the 35-year-old mother of two has posted videos and photos of herself shooting hoops, dancing, using her house as a runway and just lounging and posing on the beach.



