Britney Spears shared an update on her niece Maddie, asking fans to “keep praying”

After an ATV accident left her niece Maddie unconscious for nearly two days, Britney Spears has shared an update on how the 8-year-old is doing now.

“We are so grateful to share that Maddie is making progress,” Spears wrote in a note that she posted to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. “Thank you all for sending thoughts and prayers our way. Let’s all keep praying.”

On Monday, the pop-star asked for “wishes and prayers” for her sister Jamie Lynn’s daughter on Instagram.





‪Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜‬ A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 6, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

Her brother-in-law Jamie Watson also took to social media to give fans an update on the child, sharing a photo on Instagram that read “Believe in miracles.” For the caption, Watson wrote, “Thank you to everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y’all so much.”

Thank you to everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y'all so much. A photo posted by Jamie (@jamiewatson985) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

