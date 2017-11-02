Britney Spears shows off gorgeous gift and sweet note from pal Jennifer Lopez

Singer Britney Spears couldn’t wait to show off the sparkly pair of heels she received from fellow musician Jennifer Lopez.

On Wednesday, Spears took to Instagram with a series of photos that debuted the generous gift and sweet note from Lopez. The first photo was of the shoe box from Lopez’s collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti followed by a handwritten note from JLo.

“Britney, you are killing it in Vegas! Enjoy! Love, Jennifer,” Lopez wrote to Spears.

Wow!! Look at these gorgeous heels!! Thank you so much @jlo!!!! 💋👠💎#GiuseppexJennifer A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 1, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

The final picture was of the stunning sparkle heeled bootie made with pink suede and crystals on the heel and ankle strap.

“Wow!! Look at these gorgeous heels!! Thank you so much @jlo!!!! 💋👠💎#GiuseppexJennifer,” Spears gushed in the caption.

If you feel like treating yourself, the Puchi design Lopez gifted Spears retails for a cool $1,895.

Spears and Lopez are both finding wild success with their Vegas residencies at The Axis and Planet Hollywood, respectfully.