Britney Spears shows off the “real unglammed me” as she joins the #NoMakeupMonday movement

Britney Spears is the latest to join the #NoMakeupMonday movement, posting a series of three au naturale selfies yesterday on her day off.

On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me… so nice to meet all of you!! 😂 I call this my morning coffee at home look ☕️ #NoMakeupMonday if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye… 😂😜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

“So nice to meet all of you!” she joked. “I call this my morning coffee at home look … #NoMakeupMonday if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye.”

Spears is in the midst of a series of Las Vegas shows that will run through the end of the year, so she’s certainly earned her makeup-free days off.





The #MakeupFreeMonday selfie was started by Demi Lovato in 2014. She kicked off the body positivity movement to “show the world our beauty and our confidence.”

Since then, Demi Lovato has been joined by famous ladies like Bella Hadid, Drew Barrymore, Julianne Hough, Hilary Duff and — most recently — Britney Spears.