Broadway legend Patti LuPone completely roasted Madonna’s acting on last night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live”

Shots fired!

Broadway legend Patti LuPone appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” on Tuesday night and let Andy Cohen know how she really felt about Madonna’s acting in the 1996 film adaption of “Evita.” LuPone played Argentinian First Lady Eva Peron in the 1979 Broadway production and won the Tony for Best Actress in A Musical. Madonna took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress for her portrayal in the film version.

The shade came after a caller asked, “Did you and Madonna ever have a conversation about your two iconic performances as Evita?”





“No,” LuPone said. “But she was downstairs at the Mitzi Newhouse when I was upstairs doing ‘Anything Goes’ in the Vivian Beaumont, and a press agent actually put a sign up that there was only one diva allowed in this theater at a time. It wasn’t me! It was the press agent that did it. I don’t know whether she ever found out about it. I did meet her after her opening night party, and the only thing that Madonna has ever said to me was, ‘I’m taller than you.’ Bada-bing!”

But, host Andy Cohen wanted more.

“What did you think of her role in ‘Evita?'” he pressed.

“I was on the treadmill. You know when MTV used to have music videos, right? I saw, I believe it was ‘Buenos Aires,’ and I thought it was a piece of shit,” she said. “Madonna is a movie killer. She’s dead behind the eyes. She cannot act her way out of a paper bag. She should not be in film or on stage. She’s a wonderful performer for what she does, but she’s not an actress. Bing!”

Madonna wasn’t the only one LuPone shaded. She also went after the movie version of “Les Misérables,” which starred Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman and Amanda Seyfried.

“I only saw a little bit of it,” she said when asked if she liked it.

Guess she just isn’t a fan of movie adaptations of musicals!

