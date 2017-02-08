Busy mama Ivanka Trump takes a phone call in the White House with her “personal assistant Theodore”

Every busy mom is a total pro at multitasking!

As a hardworking mother of three young children, Ivanka Trump can multitask with the best of them. Before her father moved into the White House, Trump ran her own fashion company while raising her family. By the looks of it, the work never really stopped.

This week, President Trump’s eldest daughter shared a sweet moment with her “personal assistant.” Looking very official in the halls of the White House, Ivanka Trump takes what appears to be a serious phone call as her youngest son looks playfully at the camera.





“Taking a call in the White House with my personal assistant Theodore. ❤” she captioned the moment.

Earlier in the week, she shared another behind-the-scenes look at her father in action as Commander-in-Chief.

“At last week’s meeting of the @whitehouse Business Advisory Council, one of the key items on the agenda was leveling the playing field for women in the workforce, including female small business owners–a topic of critical importance,” she wrote alongside the very official shot.

Things definitely are not slowing down for her!