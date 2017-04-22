Caitlyn Jenner confirms what we’ve all been wondering about her gender reassignment surgery

Caitlyn Jenner sat down with Diane Sawyer Friday for a follow up “20/20” interview where she confirmed that she has undergone “the final surgery” in her gender reassignment.

She specifically didn’t say much about the topic.

“I’m not going to dwell on that subject. It’s not an appropriate question to ask a trans person,” she said.

Fox News also notes that she confirmed the surgery in her forthcoming book “The Secrets of My Life,” stating that the 2017 “surgery was a success.”

Aside from that, she confirmed that she has no regrets, saying that she feels happy.





“Happy, peaceful, peace in my soul. All of that confusion has left me,” she said.

When she looks in the mirror today, she’s “excited about the day,” she said.

Sawyer documented moment in her new life, going to the store and greeting people, taking selfies with fans and admirers.

She also waded into Jenner’s family life, and the relationship she has with her children.

“Some [of my children] I have remained very close to,” she says. “A couple of them, I’m a little more distant. I have to admit, I’ll sit here and wonder, ‘Is it because of my transitioning? Or is it because their life is so busy that they don’t call, like, all the time?’”

She continued: “Nobody calls that much. I mostly reach out to them. Obviously, the Jenner side calls more, but they all have their own lives.”