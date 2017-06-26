“Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro shares plans to close bakeries as his family continues to mourn Momma Mary

All Carlo’s Bakery locations will be closed on June 27 as the Valastro family continues to mourn the death of their late mother.

On Saturday, the beloved family bakery made famous by the TLC series “Cake Boss” announced that all locations worldwide will be closed on June 27.

“In observance of the mourning of the passing of Mary Valastro, Carlo’s Bakery will be closed on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Thank you in advance for your understanding. Normal business activities will resume Wednesday, June 28, 2017,” the statement read.

The bakery has locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas, Nevada, Georgia, Brazil and Connecticut.

Last week, Mary, who was lovingly known as Momma Mary, passed away after a long battle with ALS. She was 69 years old.

Following her death, the bakery released a statement on their Instagram page in honor of her memory.

“Our Carlo’s Bakery family is filled with deep sadness as we acknowledge the passing of Momma Mary. She was full of life and love; her energy could be felt throughout the entire bakery the moment she came in the door and we know that energy will stay with us forever,” the post read alongside a photo of Mary with her family.

Buddy Valastro also shared a sweet image with his mother after her passing.

“It’s with an extremely heavy heart that I must share the news of my mother’s passing. She left for heaven this morning, surrounded by the family. This is a difficult time for all of us and I do ask for your patience and respect while we let this sink in. Her battle with ALS has ended, she is no longer suffering and I hope she’s dancing to “I Will Survive” with my dad right now,” he wrote.