“Cancer Slayer” Shannen Doherty is humbled as she reflects on all that she’s accomplished in the fight for her life

Shannen Doherty isn’t going to let the little things get to her anymore!

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actress recently wrapped up her cancer treatments and took to Instagram on Sunday to share an update with fans.

Sharing a photo of herself with one of her many doctors, Doherty admitted that things were sometimes tough for her.

RELATED: Tom Brady gives his ill mother a sweet smooch before hitting the field for Super Bowl LI

“Last night my doctor #DrPiro came over for dinner. I’m extremely lucky to have such a close relationship with him and it was perfect timing to see him. I tend to be hard on myself. I think a lot of people with cancer are hard on themselves. It’s easy to say… I’m not active enough, my hairs not growing fast enough, I’ve aged, my weight is too high or too low,” she wrote.





Doherty continued, “What is hard, is to give ourselves a break and a pat on the back for facing a demon like cancer. So thank you Dr P for reminding me that I’m doing ok right now and to cut myself some slack.”

We could all use this advice!