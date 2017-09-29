“Cancer slayer” Shannen Doherty opens up about her lengthy battle against the disease

Shannen Doherty got candid about her recent battle with breast cancer in a new interview, opening up about her nearly two-and-a-half year struggle fighting the disease and admitting she still gets nervous every time she feels any pain.

“You find yourself going, ‘Oh, I have that pain too. Does that mean I’m getting bone cancer?'” the actress, who is in remission, told Us Weekly. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wake up going, ‘Oh, is this normal?’ And then I sort of slap myself and go, ‘OK, you’re being silly.'”





After being diagnosed with breast cancer, Doherty went through multiple rounds of both chemotherapy and radiation treatments, as well as a single mastectomy. In April, she announced she was in remission.

“The thing about cancer is that you have to just keep plowing through because it can really sort of overtake you,” the self-proclaimed “cancer slayer” explained.

Now, she’s returned to work to start filming the TV reboot of her 1988 movie “Heathers,” and she has just one final reconstructive surgery left. Doherty is looking forward to the procedure, but is also a little worried, saying, “I think anytime you go under the knife you’re nervous.”

